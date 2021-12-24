Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

