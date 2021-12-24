Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

