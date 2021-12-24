Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,335,000 after buying an additional 239,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.46. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

