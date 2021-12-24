Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO opened at $49.11 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.12.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

