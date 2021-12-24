Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

