Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 83.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 168.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $128.09 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

