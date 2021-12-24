Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 369.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,406 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 360,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,096,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 635,964 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

LESL stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

