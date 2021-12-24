Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

