Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 5,351 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $71.22 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

