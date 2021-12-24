Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 5,974 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Water Works by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $182.08 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

