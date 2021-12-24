Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 8,112 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,583,902 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $323.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

