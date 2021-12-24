Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 8,112 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $323.00 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average of $272.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,583,902. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

