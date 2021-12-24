Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $284,557.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $236.35 or 0.00459672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004412 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.