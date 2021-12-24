Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

WTS opened at $188.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

