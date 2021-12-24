Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

