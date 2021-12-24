WAX Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $913.98 million and $76.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001014 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00036869 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,825,685,148 coins and its circulating supply is 1,871,073,344 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

