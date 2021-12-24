WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. WazirX has a total market cap of $391.45 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.90 or 0.07958730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.86 or 0.99821321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007340 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

