Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 8,471 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.