Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.97. 4,551,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,899. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

