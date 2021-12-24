Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $182.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

