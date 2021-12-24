Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.88. 697,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.