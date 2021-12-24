Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $2.16 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. 3,728,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,361. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

