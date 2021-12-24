Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

