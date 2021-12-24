Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 141,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 11,025,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

