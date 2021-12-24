Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. 1,374,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The company has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

