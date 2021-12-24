Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 399,577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $282,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 803,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $56.05.

