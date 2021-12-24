Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,505 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $51,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.01. 3,983,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,450. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

