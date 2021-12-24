Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $179,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 917,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

