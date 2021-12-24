Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,162 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $65.86.

