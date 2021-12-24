Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,679 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 211,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,118. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

