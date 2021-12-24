Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,742 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,650,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

