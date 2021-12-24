Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,395. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

