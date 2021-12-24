Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,824 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.01% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 61,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

