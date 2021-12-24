Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $227.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $227,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

SCHV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 459,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

