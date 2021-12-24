Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $35.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,545 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,835,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 1,253,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

