Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 342,249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.23. 493,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,190. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

