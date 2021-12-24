Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.33. 2,241,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.