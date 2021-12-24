Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $10.65 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 212,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.