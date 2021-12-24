Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $14.13 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.12. 585,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,386. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.