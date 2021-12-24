Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $9.13 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,184 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $182.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.