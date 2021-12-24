Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,718,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.98% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.25 during midday trading on Friday. 1,698,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,793. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.