Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 134,959 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.