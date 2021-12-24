Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,450,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.79% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $115,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 163.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 629,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,308. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

