Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 188,206 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $72,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,897,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

