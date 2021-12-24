Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.96. 494,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.87%.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.