Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $66,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

