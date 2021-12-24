Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,864 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $58,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.56. 625,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,756. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

