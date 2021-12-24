Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 63,058 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,058 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,320,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,271. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

