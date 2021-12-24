Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $164.80. 1,618,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,460. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

