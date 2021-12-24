Wedbush Weighs in on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

MU stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

